Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Trading Down 2.7%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.87 and last traded at $38.87. Approximately 284,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 988,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Brinker International Stock Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047 over the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Brinker International by 81.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $71,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

