Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $659.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.81.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.9 %

AVGO opened at $598.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $582.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.10. The company has a market cap of $249.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.