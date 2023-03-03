Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of BR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.34. 49,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,011. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.33 and a 200 day moving average of $148.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.