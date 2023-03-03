Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Sells $150,011.40 in Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $150,011.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.13. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $22.80.
Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 152.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 543.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
