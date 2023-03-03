Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Sells $150,011.40 in Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) SVP Roderick Pickney sold 8,404 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $150,011.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.13. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 152.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 543.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

