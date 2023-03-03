Brokers Issue Forecasts for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

XRAY stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

