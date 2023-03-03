Brokers Offer Predictions for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.56) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.39). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 20.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 54,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

