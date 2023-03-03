Brokers Offer Predictions for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.77%.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.59. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.