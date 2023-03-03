Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.10% of Brookfield Renewable worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,070,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,942,000 after buying an additional 1,643,593 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,021,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after buying an additional 586,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,717,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after buying an additional 444,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 656,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after buying an additional 287,181 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 2.9 %

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

NYSE BEPC opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $44.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

