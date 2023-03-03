Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys 501 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,331,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,107,000 after acquiring an additional 257,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Realty Income stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.79%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

