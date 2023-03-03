Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned approximately 0.19% of First US Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FUSB opened at $9.74 on Friday. First US Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First US Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.