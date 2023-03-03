Bunge (NYSE:BG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Shares of BG stock opened at $97.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.28.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

