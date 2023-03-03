Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.4 %

BURL stock opened at $212.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 16.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 311.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $3,350,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 19.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 92.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.