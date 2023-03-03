Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Shares Bought by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.89% of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the third quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 16.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the third quarter worth about $7,538,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 502.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares during the period.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCTS opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

