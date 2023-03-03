Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Lip Bu Tan Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total transaction of $5,822,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 868,040 shares in the company, valued at $168,460,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $8,298,975.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $5,475,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $192.64 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $202.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 55,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,583,000 after purchasing an additional 89,598 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 576,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

