Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 23,186 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.