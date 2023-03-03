Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

