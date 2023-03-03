Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,310 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 365,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.