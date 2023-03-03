Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,075 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FNF opened at $38.17 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.



