Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 11.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after buying an additional 211,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after buying an additional 95,860 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.27.

NYSE:IQV opened at $215.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

