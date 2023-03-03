Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,817 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,224,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 85,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABC. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ABC opened at $154.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock valued at $995,291,216. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

