Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 53,410 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,410 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NetEase by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

NetEase Trading Up 5.0 %

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NTES opened at $85.59 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading

