Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CHY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.44. 242,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $14.49.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
