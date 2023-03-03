Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CHY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.44. 242,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.