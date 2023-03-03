Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:CHI traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.07. 100,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $13.51.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
