Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CHI traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.07. 100,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

