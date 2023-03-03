Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

CSQ traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,435. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $761,000.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.