Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$32.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACQ. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$43.50 to C$36.25 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.91.

AutoCanada Price Performance

TSE ACQ traded down C$1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting C$23.32. 134,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,823. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.82. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$20.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76. The company has a market cap of C$589.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoCanada Company Profile

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.73 per share, with a total value of C$276,006.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,006.56. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

