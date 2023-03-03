Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Lowered to C$69.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a neutral rating and set a C$66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$73.43 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$66.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.7 %

CM opened at C$62.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.79. The firm has a market cap of C$56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$53.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

