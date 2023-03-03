Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.676 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years. Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.19. 1,263,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,283. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.