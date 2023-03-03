Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$79.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$58.75 and a 12-month high of C$88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$96.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$89.20.

Insider Activity

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 23,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.53, for a total transaction of C$1,737,098.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$3,717,465.25. In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 200,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.38, for a total transaction of C$16,276,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,259,336 shares in the company, valued at C$1,730,118,778.62. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 23,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.53, for a total value of C$1,737,098.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,717,465.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,030 shares of company stock worth $26,121,911. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

