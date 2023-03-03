Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBWBF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.58. 810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

