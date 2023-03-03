Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.50.

TSE:CWB traded up C$0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$26.85. The company had a trading volume of 359,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,252. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$21.21 and a 52 week high of C$38.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.22.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 32.70%. The company had revenue of C$279.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6532468 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total value of C$27,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$128,284.73. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

