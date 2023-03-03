Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $121.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $61.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.38% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($8.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($8.43) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after buying an additional 143,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,677,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after buying an additional 335,724 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after buying an additional 1,007,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,502,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

