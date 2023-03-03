Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $121.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $61.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.38% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($8.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($8.43) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.8 %
NASDAQ:RETA opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $95.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.