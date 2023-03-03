Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys Shares of 14,259 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NIO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,001,000 after buying an additional 7,980,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,120,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,527,000 after purchasing an additional 371,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 target price (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

