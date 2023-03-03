Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys Shares of 15,474 Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 265,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 27.2% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EBC stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $194.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Eastern Bankshares



Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

