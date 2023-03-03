Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Makes New $505,000 Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,710 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,669,000. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the software company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.76.

Splunk Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $102.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.