Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases 200,000 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12,143.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $170.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.