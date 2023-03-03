Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases New Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valaris by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Valaris by 745.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of VAL opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valaris Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on VAL. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.