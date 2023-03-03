Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 305 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $123.32 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

