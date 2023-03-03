Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 310 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $703,151,000 after acquiring an additional 167,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,837,000 after acquiring an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $109.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $106.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.48.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

