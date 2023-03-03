Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 65 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total transaction of $402,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,343 shares of company stock worth $13,964,949. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $687.52 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $710.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.70.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.