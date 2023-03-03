Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes $403,000 Position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 248,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Trading Down 7.6 %

REAX stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

