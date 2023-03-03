Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes $527,000 Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.07% of Immunovant as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth about $10,978,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 281.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Immunovant by 11.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,058,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Immunovant by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 56,938 shares during the period. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Immunovant to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Immunovant from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $16.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $75,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,812.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $67,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,698,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $75,542.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,812.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,505. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

