Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 7,269 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 68,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

EEFT opened at $110.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $141.20. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day moving average is $93.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Euronet Worldwide Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.