Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 9,410 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,532,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 657.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 380,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,152,000 after buying an additional 330,620 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $17,813,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,865,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.74 and a beta of 0.64. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

