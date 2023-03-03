Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.07% of CNX Resources worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,362,000 after buying an additional 1,454,887 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,068,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,631,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,863,000 after buying an additional 856,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,794,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,534,000 after buying an additional 744,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

CNX Resources Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE CNX opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.