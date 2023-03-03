Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 312.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,685 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,761 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 616.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 95,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 81,862 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $870.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Further Reading

