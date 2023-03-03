Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 32,444 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,444 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 47.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Natixis boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 11,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 307,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. Barclays increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.76.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Further Reading

