Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 50,970 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 2,308.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 2.8 %

Lithium Americas Profile

NYSE LAC opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $40.39.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.