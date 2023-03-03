Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 42,433 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 42,433 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH opened at $78.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APH. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

