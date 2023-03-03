Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.09% of Encore Wire at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 71.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 20.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 98.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Encore Wire Trading Up 0.9 %

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $196.87 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

