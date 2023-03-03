Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CPX. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. CSFB reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.75.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CPX traded down C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 130,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,643. Capital Power has a one year low of C$38.55 and a one year high of C$51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.41.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

Capital Power Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.95%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

